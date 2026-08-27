Texans Lose Offensive Tackle Braden Smith To Injury

The Houston Texans are facing a setback as offensive tackle Braden Smith sustained a plantar fascia injury during practice this week. The injury, which occurred during a joint practice with the Carolina Panthers, is not considered major, but Smith will be sidelined for an indefinite period. According to a report from Yahoo Sports, Smith had to be carted off the field, and head coach DeMeco Ryans did not provide an immediate update on his condition.

Smith, who has been competing with fellow veteran Trent Brown for the starting right tackle position, was listed as part of the first team on the Texans' depth chart. However, Brown has been taking more first-team reps recently. The Texans will now have to adjust their lineup as the season approaches.

In addition to Smith, Texans defensive lineman Ali Gaye was also carted off during the same practice session. There has been no update on Gaye's condition. The Texans will need to evaluate their options and make necessary adjustments to ensure the team is ready for the upcoming season.