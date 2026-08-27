Timberwolves Sign Jonathan Kuminga to Two-Year Deal

The Minnesota Timberwolves have bolstered their roster by signing free agent wing Jonathan Kuminga to a two-year, $12.4 million contract, as reported by TSN. The agreement includes a player option for the second season, providing Kuminga with flexibility to explore free agency next summer.

Kuminga, who was originally drafted seventh overall by the Golden State Warriors in 2021, chose the Timberwolves over offers from the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, and Portland Trail Blazers. His decision was influenced by the opportunity to fill the starting power forward position alongside stars like Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball. The Timberwolves made a strong recruitment effort, with team president Tim Connelly meeting Kuminga in Miami and Edwards actively participating in the process.

To finalize the deal, Minnesota must either trade or waive reserve wing Josh Green by the Saturday deadline, as they currently lack the cap space to accommodate Kuminga's contract. The Timberwolves are using their taxpayer midlevel exception to sign Kuminga, who is seen as a valuable addition to their lineup.

Kuminga's journey to Minnesota follows a tumultuous period with the Warriors, where he struggled to find his footing under coach Steve Kerr. After being traded to the Atlanta Hawks, he averaged 13.7 points in the playoffs, showcasing his potential. His signing is a strategic move for the Timberwolves, who are looking to strengthen their frontcourt and improve their defensive and rebounding capabilities.

While Kuminga's offensive skills are promising, his ability to adapt to the Timberwolves' system and complement their existing stars will be crucial. The team is hopeful that Kuminga can enhance their competitiveness in the Western Conference and contribute to their playoff aspirations.