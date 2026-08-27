Titans' Robinson Being Evaluated For Concussion

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson is currently being evaluated for a potential concussion following a joint practice with the Chicago Bears on Wednesday (August 26). Titans head coach Robert Saleh reported that Robinson may have sustained the head injury due to what he described as a "cheap" hit by safety Xavier Woods. If Robinson is diagnosed with a concussion, he will enter the NFL's concussion protocol, but Saleh remains optimistic that Robinson could still be ready to play in Week One.

Woods, who was recently released by the Titans, had been competing for a spot on the roster amidst increasing competition in the safety position. The Titans have been focusing on strengthening their defense, as evidenced by their recent re-signing of safety Quandre Diggs and the addition of other defensive players.

The Titans' training camp has been eventful, with several roster changes and player evaluations taking place. The team recently released center Lloyd Cushenberry and safety Xavier Woods, and signed defensive back Derrick Canteen, among others. As the preseason progresses, the Titans are working to finalize their roster and ensure player readiness for the upcoming season.

Robinson's condition will be closely monitored, and further updates on his status will be provided as the team prepares for their next practice session.