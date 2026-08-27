Trump Renames Lake Ontario To Lake America

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to rename Lake Ontario to "Lake America." The decision, made official on Thursday (August 27), comes amid rising tensions between the United States and Canada over trade disputes. The name change takes effect immediately, as Trump aims to underscore his dissatisfaction with Canada's trade practices.

The president's decision follows a series of heated exchanges between the two countries, with Trump accusing Canada of treating the U.S. poorly. He stated that Canada acts like it's a U.S. state, further intensifying the trade war. According to a report from The New York Times, the trade dispute escalated after the U.S. imposed 50 percent tariffs on Canadian goods, prompting Canada to retaliate with its own tariffs.

The name "Lake Ontario" has historical roots, predating the establishment of both the U.S. and Canada. It is believed to have originated from an Indigenous term meaning "beautiful water" or "great lake." Despite this, Trump has pushed for the renaming as part of his broader agenda to rebrand geographical features, a move reminiscent of his previous renaming of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

In response to the renaming, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney criticized the U.S. approach, emphasizing that Canada will not accept being treated as a subsidiary of the United States. The trade tensions continue to strain relations between the two nations, with both sides imposing significant tariffs on each other's goods.

As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how this latest development will impact the ongoing trade negotiations and the broader U.S.-Canada relationship.