Trump: Russia Will Not Attack NATO Member States

President Donald Trump assured reporters at the White House on Thursday (August 27) that Russia has no plans to attack any NATO member states. This statement followed a recent trip by CIA Director John Ratcliffe to Moscow, where he reportedly warned Russia against any aggressive actions toward NATO countries. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Ratcliffe's visit was prompted by U.S. intelligence assessments suggesting that Russian President Vladimir Putin might test NATO's resolve with a limited incursion.

During his visit, Ratcliffe reportedly emphasized the importance of not escalating conflicts with NATO allies, particularly in the Baltic region. Politico reported that Ratcliffe also addressed Russia's support for Iran, urging Moscow to reduce its military and economic ties with the country.

Despite these developments, President Trump downplayed the significance of Ratcliffe's visit, describing it as "semi-routine." In a radio interview, Trump stated, "They're not going to attack," and expressed a desire to see the war with Ukraine come to an end. He further clarified that Ratcliffe's visit was not specifically aimed at deterring a Russian attack on NATO.

The Kremlin, through spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, dismissed Western media reports about a potential Russian attack on a NATO country as unfounded. Peskov stated that such claims have "nothing in common with reality" and criticized what he called an aggressive policy from European countries.

As tensions remain high, the international community continues to monitor the situation closely. The U.S. and its allies are prepared to respond to any potential threats, while diplomatic efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict in Ukraine persist.