Trump Signs Proclamation To Lower Beef Prices

President Donald Trump signed a proclamation on Wednesday (August 26) to remove tariffs on 300,000 tons of imported beef over the next 90 days. The goal is to lower ground beef prices in the U.S. by selling the imported beef at 25% below current market prices. The move aims to help American families afford beef during a time of rising prices.

However, the decision has sparked opposition from U.S. cattle groups. They argue that the plan undermines American producers at a critical time when they are marketing cattle and making herd-building decisions. According to a report by the American Farm Bureau Federation, the U.S. imposes tariffs on imported beef beyond a quota limit, which can significantly increase costs.

The National Cattlemen's Beef Association criticized the proclamation, stating that it would not help rebuild the U.S. cattle herd and could harm ranchers. Senator Tim Sheehy from Montana and Senator Deb Fischer from Nebraska also expressed disappointment, highlighting the potential negative impact on American ranchers.

Oren Lesmeister, a cattle rancher from South Dakota, shared his concerns, stating that the plan might not lower consumer prices significantly and could hinder efforts to rebuild cattle herds. He emphasized that the low herd count, exacerbated by drought and high feed costs, has already led to increased beef prices.

Despite the criticism, President Trump remains optimistic about the plan's potential benefits. He believes it will reduce prices for Americans while allowing the U.S. cattle herd to grow again. The proclamation comes as Republicans worry about the impact of high food prices on upcoming congressional elections.