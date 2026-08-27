WATCH: Jonas Brothers Explain How New Song Is ‘Quintessential’ JoBros
By Sarah Tate
August 28, 2026
The Jonas Brothers are doubling down on the nostalgia, not just revamping their Burnin' Up tour this fall but also the sound on their latest single.
Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas spoke with On Air with Ryan Seacrest on Thursday (August 27) ahead of the release of their new song "Listen When Sad," out on Friday. When Seacrest asked whether the "nostalgic tones and textures" in the track were reminiscent of the group's earlier catalog from the 2000s, the trio shared some insight into their inspiration.
"We wanted to tap back in to that early sound, our breakthrough album in '07...," Nick said of the song's "nostalgic feel." "That time in our lives when everything was new and exciting and we were writing about things that were happening to us in real time."
Kevin described the track as "quintessential Jonas Brothers" but with a modern perspective.
"It feels quintessential Jonas Brothers, from the early 2009, 2008 era, but it also feels now," Kevin said. "It speaks to when we were all burning CDs..."
It also seems that the new tour and new single aren't the only projects in the works as Nick also cryptically teased that more news will be coming soon, saying, "It's exciting for us to get this [song] out there now and to also have a lot of announcements in the next few days."
You can listen to "Listen When Sad" on iHeartRadio.