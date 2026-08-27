Wild Video Shows Wolf Following Hiker In Yellowstone National Park

An extraordinary encounter between a tourist and a wolf in Yellowstone National Park has gone viral, capturing the attention of many online. The incident, which took place on Sunday (August 23), involved a tourist from Texas named Ignazio Zanin, who was followed by a wolf for over 10 minutes in the park's Lamar Valley. Despite using bear spray twice, the wolf continued to trail him.

The video, shared by Deric Smith and Sean on Instagram, shows the wolf approaching Zanin closely, prompting him to use bear spray. The video captures the moment when Zanin sprays the wolf, which then backs off slightly before resuming its pursuit.

Zanin, who was on his first visit to Yellowstone, described the experience as nerve-wracking but remained composed throughout. He told Cowboy State Daily that the wolf did not show any aggression, but he was cautious due to the animal's predatory nature. Park rangers later informed him that the wolf was likely a curious adolescent.

The encounter, filmed by Smith, highlights the unpredictable nature of wildlife interactions in Yellowstone. Smith noted Zanin's calm demeanor during the incident and expressed his surprise at witnessing such a rare event.

The Yellowstone public affairs office confirmed the details of the incident, stating that the use of bear spray was appropriate. They noted that sub-adult wolves might exhibit curiosity toward humans, as seen in this case.