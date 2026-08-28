Billy Strings Expands U.S. Tour With New 2027 Dates

By Will Mendelson

August 28, 2026

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Billy Strings is already looking ahead to 2027.

The bluegrass star has announced a new batch of U.S. tour dates in support of his new album, So Much for Goodbyes, which dropped on Friday (Aug. 28).

Strings will kick off the 2027 run with five shows in Asheville, N.C., before wrapping up at the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Sept. 11 at 10 a.m. local time.

So Much for Goodbyes is Strings’ fifth full-length album and was produced by the rocker and legendary producer T-Bone Burnett. The new dates come as Strings prepares to wrap his 2026 tour in December.

Here are the 2027 tour dates:

  • Feb. 4: Asheville, NC
  • Feb. 5: Asheville, NC
  • Feb. 6: Asheville, NC
  • Feb. 8: Asheville, NC
  • Feb. 9: Asheville, NC
  • Feb. 12: Duluth, GA
  • Feb. 13: Duluth, GA
  • Feb. 19: Nashville, TN
  • Feb. 20: Nashville, TN
  • Feb. 21: Nashville, TN
Billy Strings
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