Busta Rhymes & J Dilla Drop ‘Dillagence II’ Album With D'Angelo, Lil Wayne & More

"I felt like this moment — I wanted it to be an isolated, standalone moment," Busta told The Breakfast Club earlier this week. "But I ain't gon' front, everybody just know when you hear this music, it's something that... It's not possible to do this unless you were being literally blessed with what I was gifted with: almost 300 beats."



Busta Rhymes and J Dilla had worked together extensively before the prolific producer died in 2006. They first connected in the 1990s on Busta's debut album The Coming. Dilla went on to contribute beats to six of Busta's first seven solo albums. One year after Dilla's death, Busta Rhymes released their first collaborative mixtape Dillagence hosted by DJ Mick Boogie. The 17-track project features collaborations with Rah Digga, Papoose, Cassidy, Q-Tip, Phonte, Talib Kweli, Raekwon, and M.O.P.



In 2020, Busta Rhymes told GQ that Dilla left him over 300 beats. Busta said he was very selective about who he gave Dilla's beats to. At the time, he had only provided one beat to Raekwon for his 2009 album Only Built 4 Cuban Linx... Pt. II. Now, fans will be able to hear a lot more from Dilla's vault on Busta's new LP.



Listen to Busta Rhymes and J Dilla's Dillagence II on iHeartRadio now and watch his entire Breakfast Club interview on Netflix. Check out more clips from the conversation below.