California Weighing Jewish Ethnicity Bill

California lawmakers are considering a groundbreaking bill that would recognize Jewish identity as an ethnicity in state demographic data collection. This proposal, known as SB 1387, recently passed the State Senate and is awaiting a vote in the Assembly before the legislative deadline on Monday, August 31. If enacted, it would make California the first state to officially treat Jewishness as more than a religious affiliation.

The bill would require state agencies and public entities, such as schools and unemployment offices, to include a "Jewish" category for voluntary disclosures of ethnicity or race. It also includes privacy protections to ensure personal information remains confidential. Supporters, including David Bocarsly, CEO of Jewish California, argue that this data could help address antisemitism and disparities affecting Jewish communities. Bocarsly emphasized that the data collection would be aggregated, stating, "No list of Jews, no registry, will ever be published."

The bill's architect, State Senator Henry Stern, co-authored the legislation with three Democratic lawmakers who are members of the California Legislative Jewish Caucus. Stern, who has focused on fighting climate change and improving Holocaust education, believes the bill is crucial for understanding the multifaceted nature of Jewish identity.

Despite its support from dozens of Jewish federations, councils, and organizations, the bill has faced opposition from groups like Jewish Voice for Peace. Critics, including Joshua Goldstein, a professor of demography at UC Berkeley, have raised concerns about privacy and the potential for exacerbating antisemitism.

If approved, the bill would take effect in 2030 and could set a precedent for other states. The measure aims to improve data collection for hate crimes tracking and public health purposes, such as genetic screenings for diseases prevalent in Jewish communities. As the bill awaits its fate in the Assembly, its outcome could have significant implications for how Jewish identity is recognized and understood nationwide.