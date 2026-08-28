Callaway Golf Cuts Ties With Good Good Over Ad

Golf equipment giant Callaway has severed its partnership with media company Good Good Golf following backlash over an advertisement that many viewed as trivializing violence against women. The controversial ad, released on Monday (August 21), featured Good Good co-founder Garrett Clark shoving fellow personality Alexis Miestowski to the ground as she reached for a Callaway driver. Clark then stood over Miestowski, saying, "Don't touch my driver."

The ad quickly drew criticism for its depiction of violence, leading to its removal from social media. In response, Callaway announced on Thursday (August 24) that it was ending its collaboration with Good Good and would donate $1 million to organizations focused on preventing violence against women and supporting survivors. Callaway acknowledged that its internal review process for the ad was insufficient and pledged to strengthen its approval procedures.

Clark issued an apology, stating, "I personally want to apologize for playing a role in the skit, in this ad, at the magnitude that I did." He emphasized that the ad did not reflect Good Good's values and expressed regret for any harm caused. According to The Guardian, Clark described the ad as a "super dumb concept" and condemned the negative messages directed at Miestowski on social media.

The fallout has been significant, with retailers like Dick's Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy pulling Good Good products from their shelves. The PGA Tour is also reevaluating its partnership with Good Good, which is set to sponsor a championship event in November. CNN reports that PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp expressed disappointment in Good Good's initial response to the controversy, noting that it was "not aligned with PGA Tour values."

As the situation unfolds, both Callaway and Good Good are working to address the backlash and prevent similar incidents in the future. The incident highlights the challenges of merging traditional golf sensibilities with modern internet culture, as noted by Yahoo Sports.