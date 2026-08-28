China-Linked Bot Farm Spread Anti-Data Center Content, X And OpenAI Find

China-backed online operatives used fake accounts and artificial intelligence tools to spread messages against U.S. data centers, according to recent investigations by both social media platform X and technology company OpenAI.

On X, the company formerly known as Twitter, officials revealed that an internal investigation found a bot farm of around 200,000 accounts, including 200 that posted content designed to influence debates about American artificial intelligence (AI) and energy policy. The X Safety team stated that these accounts were "posting in a manner that could manipulate a legitimate debate about American AI and energy policy," according to a post from the X Global Government Affairs account.

OpenAI researchers also uncovered what they described as a China-linked influence campaign using their ChatGPT platform to generate text and images for social media posts. Two main clusters of activity likely originating from China were detected. These clusters used artificial intelligence to create content that promoted narratives critical of U.S. data centers, including claims about increased electricity costs and criticism of President Donald Trump’s tariffs. These posts were then shared by batches of fake accounts posing as Americans.

Ben Nimmo, principal investigator at OpenAI, said that while the campaigns showed the intentions of foreign influence operators, there was no evidence they succeeded in swaying public opinion on a large scale. "Neither campaign appears to have gained much authentic engagement," Nimmo said, but added that the tactics revealed were significant for understanding the strategies being tested.

A separate analysis by social media research firm Graphika identified 119 inauthentic accounts across 10 different platforms, linking them to a Chinese state-affiliated operation called Spamouflage. These accounts posted AI-generated messages and images targeting current debates about AI, data centers, and U.S.-China tech competition.

The findings have intensified a policy flashpoint ahead of the midterm elections, with some Republican lawmakers and industry leaders arguing that foreign actors are trying to stoke opposition to the infrastructure needed for America’s AI ambitions. House Republicans have called on the Trump administration to investigate China’s possible role in shaping public backlash against data centers, and at least one prominent data center developer, Kevin O'Leary, has reported coordinated misinformation efforts targeting his projects.

Despite these claims, some local groups and officials have pushed back, demanding concrete evidence of foreign interference and emphasizing that many Americans have genuine concerns about the environmental and economic impacts of data centers. The debate continues as policymakers consider new legislation and local communities weigh the benefits and risks of further data center development.