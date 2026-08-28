College Football Week Zero Kicks Off With Exciting Matchups

Week Zero of the college football season has arrived, marking the start of the 2026 season with a lineup of intriguing games. The action kicks off overseas with North Carolina taking on TCU on Saturday (August 29) in Dublin, Ireland. This matchup is highly anticipated, especially after TCU's decisive victory over North Carolina last year. Both teams are looking to start the season strong, with TCU introducing Harvard transfer quarterback Jaden Craig.

In the United States, a top-25 team, number 14 USC, will host San Jose State at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. This game, airing at 3 p.m. ET on NBC, features USC as a heavy favorite. Fans will also be watching to see how USC's revamped defense performs under new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson.

North Dakota State makes its FBS debut by hosting Jacksonville State at the Fargodome. Known for its passionate fan base, North Dakota State is eager to prove itself at the FBS level. Meanwhile, Sacramento State also steps up to the FBS, facing Eastern Michigan in Ypsilanti.

Other notable games include Virginia hosting NC State in an ACC showdown, Stanford welcoming Hawaii, and Florida State taking on New Mexico State. Florida State, under coach Mike Norvell, is under pressure to perform after back-to-back losing seasons.

The day concludes with a matchup between Memphis and UNLV, both of which have College Football Playoff aspirations. This game promises to be a thrilling end to Week Zero.