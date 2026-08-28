Colts WR Pierce Targets Week One Return

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce is on track to return for the team's season opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 13. The 26-year-old practiced for the first time this season on Thursday (August 27), following offseason ankle surgery that kept him sidelined throughout training camp.

Pierce, who signed a four-year, $114 million contract with the Colts earlier this year, expressed his commitment to being ready for Week 1. "Week 1 is the goal," he said, adding that his recovery is progressing as planned. Despite missing training camp, Pierce is working hard to regain his form and timing with quarterback Daniel Jones. "First time being back out here, wearing the helmet, playing with the other NFL players, you got to knock a little bit of rust off," Pierce told WISH.

The Colts removed Pierce from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, allowing him to participate in practice with more than two weeks remaining before the regular season. This move was crucial, as keeping him on the PUP list would have sidelined him for at least the first four games of the season, according to For The Win.

Pierce's return is eagerly anticipated, as the Colts have high hopes for him to emerge as a top option in their offense following the trade of longtime starter Michael Pittman Jr. While Pierce's conditioning and chemistry with the team are still being fine-tuned, his presence on the field is expected to significantly boost the Colts' offensive capabilities.