Conservative Activist Milo Yiannopoulos Detained

By iHeartRadio

August 28, 2026

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Milo Yiannopoulos, a well-known conservative activist and media personality, is currently in custody at an Immigration Detention Center in Alexandria, Louisiana. This facility is recognized as the nation's busiest hub for "Enforcement and Removal Operations," where many deportation flights originate. Yiannopoulos, originally from England, has long been a vocal supporter of strict immigration enforcement in the United States.

According to a federal database search, Yiannopoulos is held at the Alexandria center, which is part of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations. This development comes despite his previous advocacy for stringent immigration policies, including a 2025 post where he called for "on the spot deportation for anyone who can't prove they are in the US legally."

Yiannopoulos, who gained notoriety as a right-wing provocateur, has a history of stirring controversy. He rose to prominence during the "Gamergate" controversy and was a former senior editor at Breitbart News. His tenure at Breitbart ended after he made controversial statements about pedophilia, leading to his resignation and the cancellation of his book deal with Simon & Schuster, as reported by the Anti-Defamation League.

His detention is expected to draw attention due to his outspoken views on immigration and his previous influence in conservative circles. The situation may also lead to further scrutiny of his immigration status and potential legal proceedings regarding his stay in the United States.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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