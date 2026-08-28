Democracy Rally Marks March On Washington Anniversary

Today, the Reverend Al Sharpton's National Action Network is leading a significant march on Washington, D.C. The event, held on the 63rd anniversary of the iconic 1963 March on Washington, aims to address the erosion of federal voting protections for minority voters. The march, titled "Defend the Vote," is co-chaired by Martin Luther King III and Arndrea Waters King and organized in collaboration with the Drum Major Institute.

The rally takes place at the Lincoln Memorial, the historic site where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his famous "I Have a Dream" speech. According to event organizers, the goal is to pressure lawmakers to respond to recent court decisions that have weakened key federal protections against racial discrimination in voting.

The march is a response to the Supreme Court's ruling in April, which weakened Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, a provision crucial for challenging discriminatory voting laws. Civil rights leaders, including Sharpton, have criticized the decision, with Sharpton describing it as "a bullet in the heart of the voting rights movement." Martin Luther King III emphasized the importance of the event, stating, "Defending the vote means defending the foundation of our democracy."

The march is part of a broader effort to rally support for voting rights, economic dignity, and affordability. It brings together a coalition of civil rights groups, labor organizations, and political leaders, including the American Federation of Teachers, the NAACP, and the National Urban League. U.S. Representative Yvette Clarke, chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, is expected to attend alongside other members of Congress.

As America marks its 250th anniversary, the march serves as a call to action, urging citizens to protect their voting rights and build a democracy rooted in equality. Participants are encouraged to attend in person or watch the livestream, with the event emphasizing peaceful advocacy and the exercise of constitutional rights.