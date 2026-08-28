Fired Military Reporters Sue Pentagon Over Job Loss

Three journalists from the military newspaper Stars and Stripes have filed a lawsuit against the United States Department of Defense, claiming their recent dismissals violated their First Amendment rights. The lawsuit, filed on Thursday (August 27) in Washington, D.C., involves publisher Max Lederer, editor-in-chief Erik Slavin, and Middle East reporter Lara Korte. They allege that their firings were retaliatory actions due to their reporting on the USS Abraham Lincoln's conditions and their participation in a CBS interview discussing editorial independence.

Stars and Stripes, although funded by the government, has historically operated with editorial independence. The journalists argue that their dismissals are part of a broader effort by the Pentagon to suppress independent reporting. According to the lawsuit, the Pentagon accused the journalists of insubordination, citing their statements in a CBS interview as justification. The interview featured Slavin and Korte discussing the importance of maintaining independent military reporting.

The lawsuit also highlights previous Pentagon actions, such as the repeal of regulations protecting the newspaper's independence and the firing of the paper's ombudsman, Jacqueline Smith, earlier this year. Critics argue that these moves are attempts to control the newspaper's content and shift its focus away from what the Pentagon terms "woke distractions."

The journalists are seeking a temporary restraining order to block their terminations while the case proceeds. They argue that the Pentagon's actions violate its own regulations, which require a 30-day response period to termination notices, a period not granted in this case. The lawsuit underscores the importance of Stars and Stripes' role in providing unbiased news to the military community, a mission the journalists are determined to defend.