Food Recalls In United States Remain Below Average Despite Major Outbreaks

Food recalls have dominated headlines in the United States this summer, as outbreaks of foodborne illnesses—including the largest recorded cyclospora event tied to iceberg lettuce—have sickened thousands across the country. However, despite the surge in high-profile cases, federal data shows that the total number of food recalls in 2026 is actually running below historical averages.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Department of Agriculture, there have been 162 food recalls posted so far in 2026. This figure reflects about half the 320 recalls reported for all of last year, even though the current count spans more than half the year. The FDA regulates about 80 percent of the U.S. food supply, with the Department of Agriculture overseeing the rest.

According to USA Today, the number of recalls so far this year is about 29% below the 10-year average for the same time period.

While the number of recalls is down, the impact of individual outbreaks has been significant, with illnesses linked to foods like iceberg lettuce, jalapeño peppers, alfalfa sprouts, and blueberries drawing heightened attention from the public and media.

A major cyclospora outbreak traced to iceberg lettuce supplied by Taylor Farms de México and served at Taco Bell as well as sold at retail locations has resulted in at least 11,458 illnesses across 20 states, with 495 people hospitalized and two deaths, both in Michigan. The recall was issued on July 17, 2026, and affected lettuce distributed to 31 states. Investigators relied on traceback records and patient interviews because Cyclospora is notoriously difficult to detect in food samples.

The FDA’s current outbreak investigation table lists 18 active investigations of foodborne illness outbreaks, with 16 initiated since June 1. Four of these involve cyclospora, emphasizing the seasonal nature of such infections. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also notes that not all cyclospora cases are linked to the lettuce outbreak, as other clusters are under review.

Experts recommend that consumers stay alert to recall notices, practice proper food handling, and take extra care in washing and storing foods. Despite the concerning outbreaks, federal data does not indicate a sustained rise in overall food recalls under the current administration.

As the year continues, health officials remain vigilant, with ongoing investigations and additional recalls possible if new threats to food safety emerge.