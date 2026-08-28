Giants' Harris To Play, First Action In 11 Months

Najee Harris, the New York Giants' running back, is set to play tonight against the Jets, marking his first game appearance in 11 months. The 28-year-old athlete suffered a ruptured Achilles while playing for the Los Angeles Chargers last season. Harris had been a model of durability, appearing in every game for the Pittsburgh Steelers during his first four years in the NFL.

After a long recovery, Harris is eager to return to the field. He recently signed a one-year contract with the Giants and participated in practice on Tuesday. Harris acknowledged the challenges of his recovery, stating, "I have a lot to prove. As somebody who's coming back from a torn Achilles, really everything that I did in the past is in the past. Everything I do now is really what matters."

The Giants, who ranked fifth in the NFL in rushing in 2025, are optimistic about Harris' addition to their roster. Head Coach John Harbaugh noted that Harris will need time to get back into game shape but expects him to be ready for Week 1. Harbaugh praised Harris as a "downhill runner" and a "physical runner," emphasizing his potential impact on the team.

Harris' return coincides with the Giants' need for depth in the backfield. Running back Cam Skattebo is still recovering from a serious lower-leg injury, and Harris' experience and skill set are expected to complement the Giants' run-first offense.

Harris' journey back to the field is a testament to his resilience and determination. As he prepares to make his comeback, he is focused on proving himself and contributing to the Giants' success this season.