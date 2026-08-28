Iconic Balladeer Engelbert Humperdinck, 90, Drops New Rock Album, 'Faithfully'

Engelbert Humperdinck is proving that age is just a number.

The 90-year-old music icon, best known for romantic hits including “Release Me” and “After the Lovin’,” is venturing into rock music with his new album, Faithfully, out Friday (Aug. 28). The record features his takes on classics by KISS, Journey, the Beatles and Ozzy Osbourne.

“I’ve never done anything like that before, I’m a ballad singer,” Humperdinck recently admitted to PEOPLE of his initial reaction to the new LP. “When I heard the playback of the album this time, I couldn’t believe that it was me.”

The musician selected the songs with his songwriter daughter, including KISS’ “Beth,” “I Was Made for Lovin’ You” and Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing.”

Humperdinck has also found a new emotional connection to music following the death of his wife, Patricia, in 2021. After her passing, he said he began interpreting lyrics differently.

“Each time you look at a lyric, you interpret it a lot differently because you feel it a lot more,” he revealed.