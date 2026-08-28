Iran Denies Report Of Threat Against Barron Trump's Life

A top Iranian official has denied a report regarding a plot to assassinate Barron Trump, the youngest son of President Donald Trump. According to a recent interview broadcast by Lebanon's Al Manar TV, Iran's Security Chief Mohsen Rezaei called the report a lie. This statement comes just days after the U.S. Secret Service acknowledged awareness of an Iranian video that appeared to threaten Barron Trump's life.

The video, reportedly aired on Iranian state television, claimed that Barron's movements were being monitored and mentioned a $10 million bounty on his head. This incident marks the first time Barron has been publicly singled out, although hardline Iranian state media have previously featured content threatening the Trump family following the assassination of Iran's former Supreme Leader.

Rezaei's denial coincides with discussions about reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route. Mediators have asked Tehran to outline its conditions for reopening the strait, and Iran is preparing a list of demands. An agreement with Oman on a shipping corridor is being finalized, with potential implications for regional stability.

The situation remains tense, and the U.S. Secret Service continues to monitor developments closely. The Iranian government has not provided further details on the alleged plot, and the report's veracity remains in question.