J. Cole Concert Canceled After Crew Member's Fatal Accident

Hip-hop star J. Cole canceled his concert at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, on Thursday (August 27) following a tragic accident that claimed the life of a touring crew member. The incident occurred early Thursday morning when a big rig carrying equipment for the concert crashed on Interstate 5 in Yolo County. The driver, identified as Jarlath Parkinson, 66, of Jackson, South Carolina, died at the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident took place between the Zamora and Dufour areas, northwest of Woodland. The truck reportedly veered off the freeway onto the right shoulder, and when the driver attempted to return to the road, he lost control, causing the vehicle to overturn. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and authorities do not believe alcohol or drugs were factors.

The canceled Sacramento show was part of J. Cole's "The Fall-Off" world tour, which began on July 10 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The tour is scheduled to cover over 70 stops across North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa, concluding in Johannesburg on December 12.

Fans who purchased tickets for the Sacramento concert through Ticketmaster will receive automatic refunds. Those who bought tickets from third-party sellers are advised to seek refunds at their original point of purchase, as stated by Live Nation.

J. Cole's upcoming shows in Oakland, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, remain uncertain, and it is unclear if they will proceed as planned. The artist is also set to perform in Southern California, starting with a show in Los Angeles on September 1.