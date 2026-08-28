Jets' Hellebuyck Goes Public With Trade Request

Connor Hellebuyck, a standout goaltender for the Winnipeg Jets, publicly announced on Thursday (August 27) his request to be traded. The 33-year-old, originally from Michigan, has spent his entire 11-year NHL career with the Jets. Hellebuyck, who has won the Vezina Trophy three times, expressed that moving on is "the best path" for him and his family.

In a statement released by his agent, Ray Petkau, Hellebuyck revealed that he made the trade request several months ago, aiming to handle the matter quietly. However, with training camps approaching in three weeks, he felt compelled to go public. "My position has not changed, and I believe moving on is the best path forward for me and my family," he said, hoping for a swift resolution.

Hellebuyck's career with the Jets includes being named MVP for the 2024-25 season and helping Team USA secure an Olympic gold medal in February. Despite trade rumors in June, no deal materialized. Hellebuyck faced challenges last season, including injuries and a career-low .895 save percentage, as the Jets missed the playoffs.

Winnipeg Jets' General Manager Kevin Cheveldayoff acknowledged Hellebuyck's desire for a change, stating that the organization is working through the situation. Hellebuyck's impressive track record includes 345 wins, a 2.58 goals-against average, and a .916 save percentage, second only to Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Hellebuyck signed an eight-year, $59.5 million extension with the Jets in October 2023, with a salary cap hit of $8.5 million through 2031. Despite his request, he expressed gratitude to the Jets and their fans, saying, "Winnipeg has been my home for my entire NHL career, and I will always be grateful for my time there."