Judge Blocks SEC's Ban On Pro Athletes' Returning

A Dallas judge has halted the Southeastern Conference's (SEC) recent decision to ban professional athletes from returning to college sports. This ruling, made earlier this week, temporarily prevents the SEC from enforcing its new policy, which was part of a broader trend among major college conferences.

The SEC's policy, announced on Tuesday (August 25), aimed to prohibit athletes who have signed professional contracts, appeared on professional rosters, or declared for drafts like the NFL from returning to college competition. This rule applied to both football and basketball players. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey was granted authority to enforce these rules and impose penalties on schools that violated them.

The ruling comes amid a wave of similar policies across other major conferences, including the Big Ten, ACC, and Big 12, which have also moved to restrict professional athletes from returning to college sports. These policies have sparked legal challenges, with athletes and their lawyers planning to contest the rules in court.

The controversy began when former professional athletes, like Dae'Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris, sought to return to college sports, specifically at LSU. This sparked a debate over whether allowing such returns would create an uneven playing field and blur the lines between college and professional sports.