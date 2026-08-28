Judge Questions New Push To Recognize Trump At Kennedy Center

A federal judge is scrutinizing a recent effort to recognize President Donald Trump at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. The center's board voted earlier this month to honor Trump with an inscription on the building, despite a previous ruling that removed his name. During a hearing on Thursday (August 27), U.S. District Court Judge Christopher Cooper expressed concern over the board's rapid timeline, suggesting he might block the proposal due to the rushed process.

The Justice Department informed the court that the Kennedy Center board will not attempt to add Trump's name before October 8, allowing more time for a decision. The board claims the inscription acknowledges Trump's contributions to the center's maintenance, distinguishing it from earlier attempts to rename the center entirely.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick warned of potential demolition if Trump's name isn't attached, citing the center's poor condition. However, Judge Cooper questioned the board's authority to rename parts of the center, suggesting it could lead to renaming other sections for different presidents.

Democratic Representative Joyce Beatty challenged the board's decision, arguing it violates Cooper's previous order. Her lawyer, Nathaniel Zelinsky, urged the judge to intervene, fearing the board might proceed secretly. The board's decision to close the center for renovations is also likely to face legal challenges.

The case highlights ongoing tensions over Trump's influence on Washington landmarks and the legal complexities surrounding the Kennedy Center's name and renovations.