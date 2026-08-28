KATSEYE Cancels Festival Appearance Last Minute After Injury During Rehearsal

KATSEYE is backing out of an upcoming festival appearance after one of its members was injured during tour rehearsals.

On Thursday (August 27), the group announced that it will no longer be performing at Olivia Rodrigo's Daisy Chain Fields all-women festival in Irvine, California, on Saturday (August 29) after member Megan Skiendiel sprained her ankle during rehearsal for their WILD WORLD Tour, per People.

KATSEYE World explained in a statement that the decision follows doctor's orders for Skiendiel to ensure she can heal up properly before their tour kicks off September 1.

"We're so incredibly sorry to share that we are unable to perform at Daisy Chain Fields this Saturday," the statement reads. "Megan sprained her ankle yesterday during tour rehearsal and after being evaluated by doctors, she has been advised to stay off it and allow it to properly heal so we can be ready for our upcoming tour."

The group apologized for all of the fans hoping to see them perform in the star-studded lineup.

"We know how much our fans were looking forward to seeing us, and it breaks our hearts to disappoint anyone who made plans to be there," they said. "We were especially excited for Daisy Chain Fields because it's not just about music, but the greater mission of joy and community."

Skiendiel also shared a message to her Instagram Stories telling fans how "heartbroken" she is to miss the event "especially because of everything this festival stands for."

KATSEYE was one of several groups and artists set to perform at the inaugural festival, including Rodrigo, Chappell Roan, Bikini Kill, Doechii, Die Spitz, Eli, Garbage, Mitski, Not For Radio, Quiet Light, Rachel Chinouriri, Santigold and The Breeders as well as special guests Stevie Nicks, Karen O and Sarah McLachlan. Devon Again has since been added to the lineup.

iHeartRadio will air a broadcast of the festival on CHR and Hot AC stations around the country on Monday (August 31) during the "iHeartRadio Presents: Olivia Rodrigo: Songs from Daisy Chain Fields," where fans will hear exclusive live performances of tracks from Rodrigo's new album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love. Check here for more details.