Katy Perry Reflects On Success Of 'Teenage Dream' Album On 16th Anniversary

Katy Perry is looking back at the unprecedented success of one of her most beloved albums and how she doesn't let it hold her back from evolving and making more music.

During a recent screening of her Lifetimes Tour concert film, Perry reflected on the massive success of her third studio album Teenage Dream in honor of its 16th anniversary. She even recalled the time she approached her label to ask if it was "normal" to have as many hits on one record as she did. The album, which dropped August 24, 2010, included the hit singles like "California Gurls," "Firework," "Teenage Dream" and "The One That Got Away."

"I think after you have those moments, you try and see if you can do things like that, but eventually you just have to get back to the art and you have to get back to your authentic self," she said. "Teenage Dream was an Everest. And I climbed it. I saw the view. And there are so many other mountains with so many other views."

In all, the "Watch It Burn" singer said she is grateful for that era and carries that gratitude throughout her life, whether it's personal and professional.

"I was just grateful that I had that, so many people don't," she said. "I'm grateful that I even had one hit, let alone all that."