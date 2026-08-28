King Harald V Of Norway Dies At 89

Norway's King Harald V, Europe's oldest reigning monarch, passed away at the age of 89 on Friday (August 28) at Oslo University Hospital. The Royal Palace confirmed his death, stating he died peacefully at 6:35 a.m. after being hospitalized since August 17 due to haemolytic anaemia, a condition where red blood cells are destroyed faster than they can be replaced.

King Harald ascended to the throne in 1991 and served as Norway's ceremonial head of state for over 35 years. He was known for modernizing the monarchy and uniting the nation during times of national tragedy and family scandal. His reign was marked by his commitment to inclusivity and diversity, as demonstrated by his 2016 speech embracing LGBTQ+ rights and immigrants.

Born in Skaugum, Norway, in 1937, Harald was the first Norwegian-born prince in over 500 years. During World War II, he fled with his family to Sweden and then the United States, returning to Norway after the war. He was educated at Norway's military academy and the University of Oxford and represented Norway as a talented sailor in three Olympic Games.

Harald married Sonja Haraldsen in 1968, and they had two children, Princess Märtha Louise and Crown Prince Haakon, who is the successor to the throne. Crown Prince Haakon had been serving as regent for his father in recent years due to Harald's health issues.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen described Harald as a "true European" who served his country with warmth and humility. The Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre canceled a planned trip to Germany to be with the king during his final moments.

Harald's legacy includes his royal motto "Alt for Norge," meaning "All for Norway," which continues to resonate with the Norwegian people.