Man Accused Of Posing As 49ers Player

By iHeartRadio

August 28, 2026

San Francisco 49ers v Houston Texans - NFL 2025
Photo: Tim Warner / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

Federal prosecutors have charged Daejon Love, 35, with wire fraud and conspiracy for allegedly posing as a San Francisco 49ers player in a multi-state fraud scheme. Love, along with 18-year-old Taylor Chan, was arrested this week. The two are accused of using photos of Love in 49ers gear to deceive women on dating sites into investing their savings in fraudulent schemes.

Prosecutors claim that Love and Chan swindled over two dozen women across California, Oregon, Idaho, and Washington, amassing a total of $1.3 million. The scheme involved convincing victims to invest in non-existent opportunities, promising high returns.

The case highlights the growing concern over online scams, where individuals use false identities to gain trust and exploit victims financially. The authorities are urging people to be cautious and verify identities before making any financial commitments online.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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