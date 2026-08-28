Nicole Kidman Reveals Her 'Favorite Spell,' Teases Family's 'Magical' History

Don't get on Nicole Kidman's bad side or you might be feeling extra chilly.

Kidman had a mini family reunion during a recent chat for UK outlet Sheer Luxe when she and Practical Magic 2 costar Sandra Bullock got to be interviewed by her niece Lucia Hawley ahead of the film's premiere next month. During their conversation, it was revealed that Kidman has a bit more in common with her magically-inclined character than previously thought, per People.

"I don't know if you know about the Kidman women – we sway to the more magical side," Hawley said. "Some people would say witches. Grandma was born on Friday the 13th."

As Kidman nodded along in agreement, Bullock joked, "Oh, it all makes sense now, okay."

Given Practical Magic 2, a long-awaited sequel to the beloved 1998 film, is sure to be full of magical and mystical challenges, Hawley asked about the stars' "favorite spells." Kidman was quick to answer "love spells" before sharing what she does when she wants to "[freeze] them out."

"But I'm a little bit upset with someone, I will write their name and put it in the freezer," she said. Hawley added that her grandmother, Kidman's late mother Janelle Ann Kidman, "used to have a list of names in the ice cube area."

However, if you happen to find yourself on the receiving end of Kidman's icing out, she assures "you can come out of the freezer though" — just don't expect her to fill you in.

"Do you then let the person know you're out of the ice," Bullock wondered, with both niece and aunt replying "no" while Hawley added, "They will feel it."

Practical Magic 2 arrives to theaters September 10.