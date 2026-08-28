Packers Josh Jacobs Charged In May Incident

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs faces two misdemeanor charges stemming from a May incident. Wisconsin court records show that Brown County prosecutors charged Jacobs with misdemeanor battery and criminal damage to property. The charges do not involve domestic violence, and no felony charges were filed. Jacobs is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, November 17.

The incident began on May 23, when police responded to a disturbance at Jacobs' home. According to a criminal complaint, Jacobs' girlfriend reported a physical altercation after she discovered Jacobs communicating with other women on his phone. She claimed Jacobs took her phone and threw her to the ground, causing a head injury. Surveillance footage corroborated parts of her account, showing Jacobs taking and damaging her phone.

Jacobs was initially arrested on May 26 after turning himself in but was released the next day as prosecutors sought more evidence. The Brown County District Attorney's Office emphasized a thorough review of the evidence, including recently completed forensic examinations.

Jacobs' attorneys stated that the allegations will be addressed in court and expressed respect for the legal process. Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst indicated the team is prepared for a possible NFL suspension, although the league has not yet disciplined Jacobs.

Jacobs joined the Packers in 2024 after five seasons with the Raiders. He has been a key player for the Packers, amassing 2,258 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns over the past two seasons. Despite the legal issues, Jacobs has participated in preseason practices, though he is dealing with a groin injury.