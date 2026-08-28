President Trump Awards NASA Astronauts Congressional Medal Of Honor

On Friday (August 28), President Donald Trump awarded the Congressional Space Medal of Honor to the crew of NASA's Artemis II mission at the Johnson Space Center in Houston. The ceremony recognized NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen for their historic journey around the moon.

The Artemis II mission marked the first crewed mission to travel beyond the moon in more than 50 years, covering a record-breaking distance of 695,081 miles. The crew successfully completed a 10-day mission, serving as a crucial test flight for NASA's Orion spacecraft. They safely returned to Earth on April 10, 2026.

During the ceremony, President Trump highlighted the mission's significance, stating that when the crew made their journey, "it was almost like the world stopped to watch." He was joined by NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman to honor the astronauts' achievements.

The Artemis II mission is part of the Trump administration's broader efforts to return astronauts to the lunar surface by 2028. This award ceremony underscores the administration's commitment to advancing space exploration and recognizing the bravery and dedication of astronauts.

For those interested in watching the ceremony, it was streamed live by NASA. More details about the mission and the ceremony can be found on the NASA website.