President Trump Talks To ISS Crew

President Donald Trump connected with the crew of the International Space Station (ISS) from the Johnson Space Center in Houston on Friday (August 28). During the conversation, he expressed gratitude for their service and joked about not venturing into space himself. The current ISS crew comprises three Americans, three Russians, and one French engineer.

President Trump highlighted the significance of the U.S. Space Force, describing it as an essential branch of the U.S. Armed Forces. Earlier in the day, he awarded the Congressional Space Medal of Honor to the crew of NASA's Artemis II mission. This mission included NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen, who completed a historic 10-day mission around the Moon in April 2026. They were the first to travel beyond the Moon in over 50 years, marking a significant milestone in space exploration.

The event was part of a broader effort to emphasize the importance of space exploration and the role of the U.S. in leading these endeavors. The Artemis program, which aims to return humans to the Moon and eventually reach Mars, was a focal point of the ceremony. President Trump’s support for space initiatives was evident as he called for continued funding and development of the Artemis program.

The ceremony was broadcasted live, and the recording is available on NASA's YouTube channel, showcasing the event's significance and the administration's commitment to space exploration.