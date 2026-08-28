President Trump To Skip 25th Anniversary 9/11 Event At Ground Zero

President Donald Trump will not attend the 25th anniversary ceremonies marking the September 11 attacks at Ground Zero in Manhattan. According to a report by The New York Times, Trump opted out because he would not be allowed to deliver remarks. Instead, he is expected to speak at a Pentagon event, where speeches by politicians are permitted.

The National September 11 Memorial and Museum, which oversees the Ground Zero commemorations, has banned speeches by politicians since 2012 to maintain a nonpartisan focus on victims and their families. Despite this, Trump had expressed interest in speaking at the Manhattan event, prompting his team to conduct advance visits to the site.

Travel logistics also influenced Trump's decision. He is scheduled to depart for his golf course in Doonbeg, Ireland, the day after the anniversary. Leaving from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland would cause fewer disruptions than departing from New York, as noted by Mediaite.

Vice President JD Vance will represent the White House at the Ground Zero ceremony. Former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama are expected to attend, along with former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Trump's schedule also includes attending the Republican Party's midterm convention in Texas on September 9 and 10. He last attended the Ground Zero ceremony in 2024, alongside then-President Joe Biden and then-Vice President Kamala Harris.

A White House spokeswoman stated that on the 25th anniversary, Trump will honor the victims, their families, and the first responders who risked their lives.