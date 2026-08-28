Raiders Counting On Jeanty For Opener

By iHeartRadio

August 28, 2026

Las Vegas Raiders OTA Offseason Workout
Photo: Ethan Miller / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders are hopeful that running back Ashton Jeanty will recover from an ankle injury in time for the season opener against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday (September 13). Jeanty, who is in his second year with the team, suffered the injury during a training camp practice, and while the severity remains uncertain, head coach Klint Kubiak is optimistic about his return.

Kubiak has been vague about the specifics of Jeanty's injury, only stating that Jeanty is "on the mend." The incident occurred when Jeanty landed awkwardly while attempting to catch a low pass. His teammates and coaches took a knee in prayer as he was helped off the field, unable to put weight on his right leg. Despite the dramatic scene, reports suggest that Jeanty may have only sprained his ankle.

In the event that Jeanty is unable to play, rookie running back Mike Washington Jr. is expected to take on a larger role. Washington, a fourth-round pick from Arkansas, has impressed during the preseason, averaging 7.9 yards per carry and recording a 53-yard run against the Arizona Cardinals. Kubiak praised Washington's maturity and readiness, noting that the team is counting on him to step up if needed.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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