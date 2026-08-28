Raiders' Kubiak Still Not Naming Starting QB

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak remains undecided on who will start as quarterback for the team's Week 1 game against the Miami Dolphins on September 13. Despite seeing both veteran Kirk Cousins and rookie Fernando Mendoza perform during Thursday's preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers, Kubiak has yet to announce his decision.

The Raiders lost the game 18-12, with Cousins completing 8 of 11 passes for 51 yards, while Mendoza went 7 of 14 for 57 yards and threw an interception. Mendoza, the No. 1 overall draft pick and reigning Heisman Trophy winner, has been expected to start the season as Cousins' understudy. However, Kubiak has not ruled out the possibility of Mendoza starting at some point.

Kubiak stated, "I still don't think we need to name anybody," emphasizing the need to review game footage and discuss the decision with his staff. Cousins, who has been the presumed starter, expressed a laid-back attitude, saying, "Naming something one day could change the next."

The Raiders face additional challenges with their offense, including an unproven offensive line and uncertainty at the wide receiver position. The team also needs to address the running back situation after an injury to starter Ashton Jeanty. Rookie Mike Washington Jr. has been taking first-team snaps in Jeanty's absence.

As the regular season approaches, the Raiders have critical decisions to make, particularly at quarterback. The coaching staff is focused on player development and evaluating performances in practice and preseason games to inform their choices.