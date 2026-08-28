Rams' Preseason Ends With No Donald Decision

The Los Angeles Rams concluded their preseason on Thursday (August 27) against the Chargers, but uncertainty remains about whether former defensive tackle Aaron Donald will come out of retirement. Head coach Sean McVay expressed his hope for a decision soon, as the Rams prepare for their season opener in Australia in two weeks.

Donald, 35, has worked out with the Rams twice this training camp, according to ESPN. McVay acknowledged that Donald has "earned the right" to take his time deciding, but emphasized his desire to have clarity on the matter. The Rams listed Donald as a "tryout" player on the NFL's transactions wire, marking his second workout with the team this month, as noted by Yahoo Sports.

Donald retired in March 2024 after a decade-long career with the Rams, but the team's acquisition of two-time Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett in June has sparked speculation about his potential return. Donald has hinted at the possibility of unretiring, particularly after the Rams' trade for Garrett, which he described as "got me thinking."

Despite the speculation, McVay has reiterated that there is no rush for Donald to make a decision. If Donald remains retired, he is expected to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, having earned eight first-team All-Pro nods and three Defensive Player of the Year awards, as highlighted by USA Today.