To celebrate the album's release, Rod Wave shared the official music video for "Mainstay." The visuals, directed by Rod himself and Brett Arndt, focus on a runaway bride who drives through the desert in a vintage Mercedes convertible with her new love after she ditched her wedding. Although the couple seems totally in love, the bride begins to have second thoughts and eventually returns to her old life.



Rod Wave's "Mainstay" sits at the top of iHeartRadio's Rap Rising playlist. The list of trending rap tracks also features new music from Trippie Redd, Yung Miami, Fat Joe, E-40 and others. Stream the playlist above and scroll below for more new music.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE