Rap Rising: Rod Wave Delivers Anticipated New Album ‘Don’t Look Down’
By Tony M. Centeno
August 28, 2026
Rod Wave's anticipated album is finally here.
On Friday, August 28, the Florida native dropped his seventh studio album, Don't Look Down, via Alamo Records. The 24-track album comes with previously released bangers like "Feed The Streets," "Hustle," and "Piece of Your Love." Fans have also been buzzing about other tracks like "TP," "Look At Me Momma," and "I Am." Rod debuted the latter track during his interview with Fat Joe and Jadakiss. The album also features collaborations with Hazlett, Summer Joy, Aimee Carty, and Luv Von. Von appears on the latest single, "Mainstay," which is one of Rod's favorite songs from the album.
To celebrate the album's release, Rod Wave shared the official music video for "Mainstay." The visuals, directed by Rod himself and Brett Arndt, focus on a runaway bride who drives through the desert in a vintage Mercedes convertible with her new love after she ditched her wedding. Although the couple seems totally in love, the bride begins to have second thoughts and eventually returns to her old life.
Rod Wave's "Mainstay" sits at the top of iHeartRadio's Rap Rising playlist. The list of trending rap tracks also features new music from Trippie Redd, Yung Miami, Fat Joe, E-40 and others. Stream the playlist above and scroll below for more new music.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE
Rod Wave, Don't Look Down (Album)
Trippie Redd, NDA (Album)
Busta Rhymes & J Dilla, DILLAGENCE II (Album)
Ken Carson, xperiment - cartunez (Album)
Erykah Badu & The Alchemist, Before The World Blows: The Abi and Alan Experiment (Album)
Dahi, Black Boy (Alternative) (Album)
Lancey Foux, THE TIME OF OUR LIVES (Album)
E-40, Turning My Money Over (Album)
Fat Joe, Organized Rhyme (Album)
Jay Worthy, George Clinton & LNDN DRGS, GENERATION P (Album)
CZARFACE & Frankie Pulitzer, CZARFACE Meets Frankie Pulitzer (Album)
Boohavinn, ROTY (Album)
Vory, DONDADA (Album)
Post Malone, August 26 (Album)
SAINt JHN, If Tomorrow Never Comes (Album)
CJ Fly, reflections of a shogun (EP)
YNW Melly, Collect Call II (EP)
Yung Miami featuring Lil Baby & Kodak Black, "Spend Dat (Remix)"
Lil Wayne, "Special Ops"
Ice Spice featuring Lil Yachty, "Out My Face (My Baby)"
AZ Chike & Tyler, The Creator, "Look Like My Mama"
EST Gee featuring EST SkiMike, "YA DIGG"
Rob49 featuring Sexyy Red, "IN THE CLUB"
Nardo Wick, "Is Dat Right"
Chris Patrick, "Check Me"
K Carbon, "Regular Day"
Trim, "Get Hit"
DC THE DON featuring Sajkeena & midwxst, "Yellow"
Lefty Gunplay, "Just Another Day"
03 Greedo featuring Wallie The Sensei & Kalan.Frfr, "BTA"
Rakim, Kurupt, and Masta Killa, "DPG Wu-Tang, Wu-Tang DPG”