Rap Rising: Rod Wave Delivers Anticipated New Album ‘Don’t Look Down’

By Tony M. Centeno

August 28, 2026

Rod Wave

Rod Wave's anticipated album is finally here.

On Friday, August 28, the Florida native dropped his seventh studio album, Don't Look Down, via Alamo Records. The 24-track album comes with previously released bangers like "Feed The Streets," "Hustle," and "Piece of Your Love." Fans have also been buzzing about other tracks like "TP," "Look At Me Momma," and "I Am." Rod debuted the latter track during his interview with Fat Joe and Jadakiss. The album also features collaborations with Hazlett, Summer Joy, Aimee Carty, and Luv Von. Von appears on the latest single, "Mainstay," which is one of Rod's favorite songs from the album.

To celebrate the album's release, Rod Wave shared the official music video for "Mainstay." The visuals, directed by Rod himself and Brett Arndt, focus on a runaway bride who drives through the desert in a vintage Mercedes convertible with her new love after she ditched her wedding. Although the couple seems totally in love, the bride begins to have second thoughts and eventually returns to her old life.


Rod Wave's "Mainstay" sits at the top of iHeartRadio's Rap Rising playlist. The list of trending rap tracks also features new music from Trippie Redd, Yung Miami, Fat Joe, E-40 and others. Stream the playlist above and scroll below for more new music.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Rod Wave, Don't Look Down (Album)

Rod Wave
Photo: Alamo Records

Trippie Redd, NDA (Album)

Trippie Redd
Photo: 1400 Entertainment/10K Projects/Atlantic

Busta Rhymes & J Dilla, DILLAGENCE II (Album)

Busta Rhymes
Photo: The Conglomerate Inc.

Ken Carson, xperiment - cartunez (Album)

Ken Carson
Photo: Opium/Interscope Records

Erykah Badu & The Alchemist, Before The World Blows: The Abi and Alan Experiment (Album)

Erykah Badu & Alchemist
Photo: Control FREAQ Records/Young Recordings
Dahi
Photo: Alter Music, LLC

Lancey Foux, THE TIME OF OUR LIVES (Album)

Lancey Foux
Photo: RCA Records

E-40, Turning My Money Over (Album)

E-40
Photo: Heavy On The Grind Entertainment

Fat Joe, Organized Rhyme (Album)

Fat Joe
Photo: RNG/EMPIRE

Jay Worthy, George Clinton & LNDN DRGS, GENERATION P (Album)

Jay Worthy
Photo: Westside Worldwide/EMPIRE

CZARFACE & Frankie Pulitzer, CZARFACE Meets Frankie Pulitzer (Album)

Czarface
Photo: Silver Age

Boohavinn, ROTY (Album)

Boohavinn
Photo: Broke Records

Vory, DONDADA (Album)

Vory
Photo: EROS/EMPIRE

Post Malone, August 26 (Album)

Post Malone
Photo: Mercury Records/Republic Records

SAINt JHN, If Tomorrow Never Comes (Album)

SAINt JHN
Photo: GODD COMPLEX/Roc Nation

CJ Fly, reflections of a shogun (EP)

CJ Fly
Photo: Swarm

YNW Melly, Collect Call II (EP)

YNW Melly
Photo: YNW4L

Yung Miami featuring Lil Baby & Kodak Black, "Spend Dat (Remix)"

Lil Wayne, "Special Ops"

Ice Spice featuring Lil Yachty, "Out My Face (My Baby)"

AZ Chike & Tyler, The Creator, "Look Like My Mama"

EST Gee featuring EST SkiMike, "YA DIGG"

Rob49 featuring Sexyy Red, "IN THE CLUB"

Nardo Wick, "Is Dat Right"

Chris Patrick, "Check Me"

K Carbon, "Regular Day"

Trim, "Get Hit"

DC THE DON featuring Sajkeena & midwxst, "Yellow"

Lefty Gunplay, "Just Another Day"

03 Greedo featuring Wallie The Sensei & Kalan.Frfr, "BTA"

Rakim, Kurupt, and Masta Killa, "DPG Wu-Tang, Wu-Tang DPG”

Rod Wave
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