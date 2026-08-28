Sara Bareilles Opens Up About Inspiration Behind New Album 'Good Grief'
By Sarah Tate
August 28, 2026
Sara Bareilles is channeling her grief into music.
In a new interview on the Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, the "Gravity" singer opened up about her new album Good Grief and how her "experience with grief over the last six years" shaped the record.
"I've lost a couple of best friends, I've been on a really challenging fertility journey, we went through the pandemic — I had a sort of crazy mental health dip through all of that. Grief of country, grief of just so much that's happening in the world," she said.
Through that grief, Bareilles shared how she has gained a new appreciation for how quickly life changes.
"But I've also experienced this time as an incredible gift. To have the lens of learning how to appreciate even what can be devastating because of how ephemeral how time here is," she said. "That our relationships move and change with ourselves, with each other. We lose each other, we lose loved ones, we have goals that don't come to fruition. I mean, there's just so much ache in being alive, and so that is what lives on this record."
She added, "This record became the home for all of this expression that just needed a place to go."
Bareilles will share more about her new album, her first since 2019, in an "iHeartRadio One-on-One Exclusive with Sara Bareilles: Celebrating the Release of Good Grief" special airing on select stations at 7 p.m. local time on Friday, August 28.
You can listen to Good Grief on iHeartRadio.