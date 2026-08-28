Sara Bareilles Opens Up About Inspiration Behind New Album 'Good Grief'

Sara Bareilles is channeling her grief into music.

In a new interview on the Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, the "Gravity" singer opened up about her new album Good Grief and how her "experience with grief over the last six years" shaped the record.

"I've lost a couple of best friends, I've been on a really challenging fertility journey, we went through the pandemic — I had a sort of crazy mental health dip through all of that. Grief of country, grief of just so much that's happening in the world," she said.

Through that grief, Bareilles shared how she has gained a new appreciation for how quickly life changes.