Six Flags Magic Mountain Shuts Coaster After Injuries, Deaths

Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California, has shut down its X2 roller coaster following a series of incidents linked to severe injuries and fatalities. The closure, which began in July, comes after two riders required emergency brain surgeries within six days of each other, as reported by CNN. The ride has been associated with more than a dozen serious injuries and two deaths over nearly two decades.

The X2 roller coaster, known for its 360-degree rotating seats and high-speed drops, has been a popular attraction since its debut in 2002. However, its intense design has raised safety concerns. In 2022, Christopher Hawley, a 22-year-old rider, died after suffering a catastrophic brain injury on the ride. His family reached a settlement with Six Flags after filing a wrongful death lawsuit.

In July 2026, two women suffered severe brain injuries after riding X2. Both required emergency surgeries, and one remains in a coma. Despite the ride's history of injuries, Six Flags has defended its safety standards, citing regular testing and warning signs about inherent risks. However, experts like Lyndia Wu, a mechanical engineering professor, argue that such injuries should not be expected from a roller coaster.

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health is currently inspecting the ride, but Six Flags has not provided detailed comments on the incidents. The park has faced criticism for its handling of injury reports and settlements related to X2. The ride remains closed as investigations continue.