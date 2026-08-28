Steelers' McCarthy: All Four QBs Have Roster Spots

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy announced that all four quarterbacks will be on the roster for the upcoming NFL season. Following the preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills, McCarthy confirmed that second-year quarterback Will Howard and rookie Drew Allar have secured spots on the 53-man roster, joining veterans Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph.

McCarthy's decision to keep four quarterbacks marks a first in his coaching career. The move is driven by the need to balance immediate competitiveness with long-term development. Rodgers, at 42, is expected to lead the team, while Rudolph provides reliable backup. Howard and Allar, both young and developing, offer future potential for the franchise.

Steelers Wire reports that McCarthy emphasized the importance of evaluating Howard and Allar during the preseason, particularly against the Bills. Howard, a 2025 sixth-round pick, and Allar, a 2026 third-round pick from Penn State, both showed promise despite their inexperience.

ESPN's Brooke Pryor highlighted the strategic decision, noting that while carrying four quarterbacks limits roster flexibility, it provides insurance against potential injuries to Rodgers. The Steelers aim to nurture Howard and Allar's talents while maintaining a competitive edge.

McCarthy's announcement comes as the Steelers prepare to open their season against the Atlanta Falcons on September 13. While the decision to carry four quarterbacks is unusual, it reflects the team's commitment to both present success and future growth.