Tate Brothers Await Florida Bail Decision

By iHeartRadio

August 28, 2026

Tate Brothers Return To Romania After US Visit
Photo: Andrei Pungovschi / Getty Images News / Getty Images

Andrew and Tristan Tate, social media influencers known for their controversial online personas, are awaiting a decision on their bail status in Miami. The brothers, facing numerous charges in the United Kingdom, including rape and sex trafficking, appeared in court on Thursday (August 27) shackled and in jail uniforms.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Lauren Louis presided over the hearing and will issue a written ruling on their bail eligibility. The Tates, who are dual citizens of the U.S. and the U.K., were arrested in Miami in July after British prosecutors filed new charges against them. They deny all allegations.

During the hearing, the brothers testified, arguing that their online personas are exaggerated characters and not reflective of their true selves. Andrew Tate, a former professional kickboxer, described the proceedings as his "last chance" and expressed hope that an American court would listen to him. Tristan Tate compared their online personas to comedic characters, emphasizing that they are not indicative of their real-life actions.

Prosecutors argued that the Tates are flight risks, citing their wealth and access to multiple passports. Defense attorneys countered, stating that the brothers have complied with court appearances in both the U.K. and Romania, where they face additional charges.

The British authorities have until September 16 to file a formal extradition request. If extradition is certified, the Tates can appeal the decision, potentially prolonging the process. The case has drawn significant attention due to the brothers' online influence and the serious nature of the charges against them.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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