Teenager Critically Ill After Rare Brain-Eating Amoeba Exposure

A teenager from central North Carolina is critically ill after contracting a rare brain infection caused by the microscopic organism Naegleria fowleri, often called a "brain-eating amoeba," according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. The agency announced the case on Thursday, but did not release the teen's identity or specific location to protect the family's privacy.

Naegleria fowleri is naturally found in warm freshwater environments such as lakes, ponds, and rivers. Infection typically occurs when contaminated water enters the nose, often during activities like swimming, diving, or water-skiing. The amoeba then travels to the brain, causing primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), a disease that progresses rapidly and is usually fatal within about five days of symptom onset. According to health officials, fewer than 10 cases of Naegleria fowleri infection are reported in the United States each year, but the mortality rate is over 95 percent.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services emphasized that the amoeba does not cause illness if swallowed, but can be deadly if water containing the organism is forced up the nose.

Early symptoms of PAM include severe headache, fever, nausea, and vomiting. Later symptoms may involve a stiff neck, seizures, or coma. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services stated, "Once symptoms start, the disease progresses rapidly and usually causes death within about five days."

Officials are continuing to investigate where the teen was exposed to the amoeba. Infections are more likely during periods of hot weather, when water temperatures rise and water levels drop. Health experts advise swimmers to take precautions, such as avoiding getting water up their nose when swimming in freshwater, especially during the summer months.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services offered additional safety recommendations, including using nose clips, keeping your head above water, and avoiding stirring up sediment in shallow, warm freshwater.

While these infections are extremely rare, officials say they remain vigilant and encourage ongoing research into better detection and treatment options. The teen continues to receive medical care as the investigation progresses.