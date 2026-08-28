Ten Games On NFL Preseason Slate Tonight

The final week of the NFL preseason continues tonight with ten games scheduled, offering fans a last glimpse of their favorite teams before the regular season kicks off. The evening begins with a regional showdown between the Washington Commanders and the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore. This matchup is part of the Beltway rivalry, adding an extra layer of excitement for local fans.

Another highlight of the evening is the Snoopy Bowl, where the New York Giants face off against the New York Jets at the Meadowlands. This annual clash between the two New York teams always draws significant attention and sets the stage for the upcoming season.

Additionally, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will visit the Jacksonville Jaguars in another regional contest. These games provide teams with an opportunity to finalize their rosters and evaluate player performances before the regular season begins.

Exhibition play will conclude tomorrow with two more games. The Detroit Lions will travel to face the Indianapolis Colts, while the Tennessee Titans will host the Chicago Bears. These final matchups will wrap up the preseason schedule and allow teams to make their final adjustments.