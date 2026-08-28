Titans' Robinson Avoids Concussion After Hit

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson has reportedly avoided a concussion after a hard hit during a joint practice with the Chicago Bears on Thursday (August 27). The 25-year-old receiver, who joined the Titans this year after four seasons with the New York Giants, was evaluated following a collision with Bears safety Xavier Woods.

The incident occurred during a team period when Robinson caught a pass from quarterback Cam Ward. According to ESPN's Turron Davenport, Robinson managed to walk into the Titans' facility under his own power, despite the severity of the hit. Titans head coach Robert Saleh described the hit as "cheap," a sentiment echoed by Titans players who defended their teammate.

Titans left guard Peter Skoronski and center Austin Schlottmann confronted Woods immediately after the play. Skoronski stated, "You can't have guys like Wan'Dale going down like that on hits that aren't necessary." The incident sparked a scuffle between the teams, highlighting the tensions often present in joint practices.

Robinson, who signed a four-year, $78 million deal with the Titans, is expected to be a key player for the team this season. His teammate, quarterback Cam Ward, expressed relief that Robinson is doing well, saying, "He's good. I gotta put him in a better situation."

The Titans are set to face the Bears in their preseason finale on Saturday (August 29). The incident has drawn attention to the physical nature of joint practices and the need for player safety.