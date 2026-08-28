Tony Romo Faces Three Charges In Wisconsin

By iHeartRadio

August 28, 2026

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Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS NFL analyst Tony Romo is facing legal trouble following his arrest in Wisconsin last month. On Thursday (August 27), authorities officially filed three charges against Romo, including first offense Operating While Intoxicated (OWI), possessing open intoxicants, and unsafe passing.

The incident occurred on July 23 when police stopped Romo on Interstate 43. According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, Romo performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was found with an open bottle of alcohol in his vehicle. During the stop, Romo reportedly questioned what a "gore area" was, which is a section separating interstate traffic from on-ramp cars.

CBS Sports has placed Romo on leave from his role as lead analyst, with no set timetable for his return. CBS Sports President David Berson announced that JJ Watt will temporarily join Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson as the network's lead NFL team. Romo, who has been with CBS since 2017, was scheduled to start the season on September 13.

Romo, who attended high school in Burlington, Wisconsin, about 35 miles from Milwaukee, is scheduled to appear in court on September 21. The case has drawn attention due to Romo's high-profile career, which includes four Pro Bowl appearances and holding the Dallas Cowboys' franchise record for career touchdown passes until recently.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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