Trump Criticizes NY Times Over 9-11 Event Story

By iHeartRadio

August 28, 2026

President Trump Signs Executive Order To Rename Lake Ontario as "Lake America"
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President Donald Trump has criticized the New York Times for a story claiming he will skip the 25th anniversary 9-11 event at Ground Zero because he is not allowed to speak. In a Truth Social post on Friday (August 28), Trump stated he has attended the ceremony many times and understands it is a solemn event where speeches are not given. He mentioned, "I love not to speak because I do it all the time, and this is a day to remember the victims and their beautiful family members."

Trump confirmed his attendance at the Pentagon ceremony, where he will be allowed to deliver remarks. The President also announced plans to sue the New York Times for their report. The decision to attend the Pentagon event aligns with the tradition of keeping the Ground Zero ceremony non-partisan, as reported by CNN. Vice President JD Vance will represent the White House at Ground Zero.

The New York Times reported that Trump's team initially planned for him to attend the New York event, but the longstanding rule barring political speeches led to a change in plans. Trump's presence at the Pentagon will include a tribute to the victims, their families, and first responders.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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