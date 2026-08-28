Utah Coaches Accused Of Rushing Injured Players

Six former University of Utah football players have accused their coaches of mishandling injuries, according to a report by the Salt Lake Tribune. These players, who were part of the team between 2020 and 2024, allege they were pressured to return to play before fully recovering from injuries, with threats of dismissal from the team.

At least two players claimed their injuries were misdiagnosed as minor, though they actually required surgery. The University of Utah's athletic department and University of Utah Health have denied these allegations, stating that the health and well-being of student-athletes are their top priorities.

The accusations have surfaced amid broader scrutiny of player safety in college sports. The university has not yet commented on whether it will investigate the claims further.

The allegations come at a time when the university is also involved in a legal dispute with former tight ends coach Freddie Whittingham. The university has filed a lawsuit against Whittingham for breach of contract, as reported by KSL Sports. This lawsuit claims Whittingham violated his contract by recruiting players to Michigan while still employed by Utah.