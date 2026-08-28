Walmart Pays 50-Million Dollars In DOJ Opioid Suit

Walmart has agreed to pay $50 million to settle federal allegations that it filled fraudulent painkiller prescriptions written by corrupt doctors. The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced the agreement on Friday (August 28), stating that the Arkansas-based retail giant allowed dangerous drug orders to pass through its pharmacy counters for years.

Federal prosecutors claim that local pharmacists raised concerns about suspicious prescribers operating pill mills, but company managers failed to intervene and stop the supply. Under the terms of the settlement, Walmart must implement stringent new checks at pharmacy counters across both Arkansas and the entire United States. Despite the settlement, Walmart admits no wrongdoing.

The DOJ's action is part of a broader effort to combat the opioid crisis, which has seen numerous companies face similar lawsuits. The agreement requires Walmart to enhance its oversight and compliance measures to prevent future occurrences of filling illegitimate prescriptions.

The settlement reflects ongoing regulatory scrutiny over the role of pharmacies in the opioid epidemic. Walmart's new compliance measures are expected to serve as a model for other companies in the industry.